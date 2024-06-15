Meghan Trainor 'begged' for Katy Perry's spot as 'American Idol' judge: 'That is my dream job'

Meghan Trainor revealed that she is clamoring to take Katy Perry's seat on "American Idol."

In February, the 39-year-old "Roar" hitmaker and longtime "American Idol" judge announced that she would be leaving the hit singing competition show after the conclusion of season 22.

On Wednesday, Trainor, 30, appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when a fan called in and asked the singer whether she was in talks to replace Perry on the show after judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest both said she would be great in the role.

"I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don't really have the final say," Trainor said. "But I begged."

"I have begged for this job," she continued. "I haven’t heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work on ‘American Idol’ and then drive home."

The Grammy Award winner explained that she was a longtime fan of the show and loved watching the contestants' journeys from their auditions to becoming superstars.

"I love being a part of their process," Trainor said. "I just get way too attached. And it's like my favorite show. I've watched since I was a child."

"We need to get you on that show. Luke!" Cohen, 56, exclaimed.

"Call somebody, hello!," Trainor said.

Trainor has experience as a talent show judge after previously serving on the panels of "The Four: Battle for Stardom" in 2018, "The Voice UK" in 2020 and "Australian Idol" in 2023.

After Trainor appeared as a coach on an April episode of "American Idol," Bryan and Seacrest weighed in on the possibility of the "All About That Bass" singer taking over for Perry.

"I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun," Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. "[She's] real witty, so certainly."

"She was very good," Seacrest said of Trainor. "Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

Kelly Clarkson, the original winner of "American Idol," previously said that she has no plans to return to the show after leaving her role as a coach on rival series "The Voice."

"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can,'" Clarkson shared with " Entertainment Tonight" at the Daytime Emmy Awards. "And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit ‘The Voice.’"

Perry has voiced her support for country star Jelly Roll to take her place after he appeared as a guest mentor on "American Idol."

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Perry told E! News in May. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

In addition to Bryan and fellow judge Lionel Richie, Perry believed that Jelly would be a natural fit to help mentor the young artists on stage.

"To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" she said.

Perry added, "I want a truth teller. I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll admitted he would do anything to be part of the competition series.

"I'd go clean the ‘American Idol’ toilets if they wanted me to — I'm in," he told E! News.

In May, ABC announced that the network had renewed "American Idol" for a 23rd season.