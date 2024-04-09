Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan not surprised by Katy Perry’s exit

The 'Roar' singer first announced her upcoming departure from 'American Idol' in February

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Luke Bryan defends fellow 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry Video

Luke Bryan defends fellow 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry

Luke Bryan expands on his future with "American Idol" and if he thinks fans have been too critical of Katy Perry this past season.

Luke Bryan is weighing in on Katy Perry's recent announcement that she is leaving "American Idol." 

During an interview with the radio show "Taste of Country Nights," the CMT Music Award winner admitted that his fellow judge's reveal was not exactly a "huge shock" to him. 

"I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it - it wasn't like a huge shock," said Bryan, who joined "Idol" with Perry and fellow judge Lionel Ritchie in 2016. "I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

Katy Perry soft smiles sitting behind the judges table for "American Idol" split Luke Bryan in black leather smiles behind the judges counter

Luke Bryan spoke highly of his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, during an appearance on "Taste of Country Nights." (Raymond Liu/Eric McCandless)

"It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three years old," he added. 

In February, the "Fireworks" singer officially announced her "Idol" departure during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry said. "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

Lionel Richie in a brown jacket sits in a chair next to Katy Perry in brown pants next to Luke Bryan for "American Idol"

Katy Perry first announced she was leaving "American Idol" in February. (Disney/Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

When asked how her fellow judges reacted to the news, Perry responded, "Well, they’ll find out tonight!"

"They know that I have some things planned for this year," she teased. "So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year… for all popstar girlies!"

For Bryan, one of the highlights has been watching Perry "be a mother [to daughter Daisy Dove] through this whole process," he said. 

"I mean it's just really been fun getting to know Katy," he said. "She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, that she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say, ‘Hey.’ If she ever needs fishing advice or any random stuff like that."

Katy Perry has faced criticism over a controversial "American Idol" season, when she was accused of "mom-shaming" and being "condescending." (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Though it is uncertain who will replace Perry next season, Bryan said he has not thought about leaving quite yet. 

"I mean, every year we negotiate how we do ‘Idol,’ and it's a year commitment," he said. "It's not like I have a five-year contract or anything. So when we start getting into the later stages of ‘Idol,’ we'll start deciding whether we come back or not, and that's how we have done it for seven years."

The "Roar" singer’s exit comes after she faced criticism over a controversial "American Idol" season, when she was accused of "mom-shaming" and being "condescending."

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

Katy Perry joined the cast of "American Idol" in 2016. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Bryan came to the defense of Perry when asked if fans had been too harsh in their criticism of her.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan explained during an interview at Country Music Association (CMA) Fest in June 2023. "We all get it.… I mean we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with.… We're not going to bat 1,000 as judges."

