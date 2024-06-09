Original 'American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson reveals if she'd return after quitting rival show 'The Voice'

Three short weeks ago, "American Idol" said goodbye to Katy Perry, leaving a vacant space on the judge's panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Since she announced her departure earlier this year, fans and the media alike have speculated about who might take Perry's coveted position.

Original "Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson was asked if she'd have a full-circle moment and return to the show as Perry's replacement. Clarkson was a coach on rival competition show "The Voice" from seasons 14 through 21 before taking a short break. She made a brief return for season 23 last year.

"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can,'" Clarkson shared with "Entertainment Tonight" at the Daytime Emmy Awards. "And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit ‘The Voice.’"

Clarkson famously won the first season of "American Idol" in 2002. She made her debut on "The Voice" in 2018. "I love that team. And I miss them so much," Clarkson told ET of her crew on "The Voice."

Clarkson, 42, previously admitted that her final four seasons of "The Voice" were a challenge. "Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," Clarkson told USA Today in October.

"I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.'"

Clarkson left Los Angeles with her two children for New York City, where she films her program, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In February, Perry confirmed that she would be exiting "American Idol" after serving as a judge for seven years. At the time, the singer said she was looking forward to things to come. "I have some things planned for this year," she announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Perry has since advocated for musician Jelly Roll to take her spot next season.

Several other names have been tossed around to replace Perry, including Meghan Trainor and Jon Bon Jovi.