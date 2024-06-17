Carrie Underwood's Tennessee home catches fire; family and pets unharmed

Carrie Underwood's home in Tennessee caught fire on Sunday night with four people and three pets inside the main residence.

Brad Cafarelli, the country star's rep, told Fox News Digital, "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained."

Cafarelli noted that "there was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

Williamson County Fire and Rescue confirmed to Fox News Digital that they responded to a call at Underwood's home at 9:40 p.m. on June 16. Late Sunday night, the Instagram account for the fire department shared photos at a residence extinguishing a fire.

"Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house," the caption stated.

Captain Dinah Wade told Fox News Digital that the fire started in a UTV that was parked near Underwood's garage. The fire then spread to the garage, which Wade noted that the firefighters were able to contain it to the garage without it spreading to the main residence.

"Crews worked for several hours to extinguish the fire extension into the roofline," Wade said. "Crews from Franklin Fire provided a ladder truck and engine crew to assist with the operation. Fairview Fire also provided a tanker and crew for support."

Captain Wade shared that Underwood installed a 10,000 gallon water reservoir on the property due to the rural area. "This helped firefighters have a ready supply to extinguish the fire," Wade shared.

Dinah noted that all the occupants and firefighters were all unharmed. Wade explained that the family has three dogs, and two "were relocated to another family member's home" at the time of the fire.

However, one dog was "very loyal and stayed near the homeowners' sides. The dog was also very friendly towards the firefighters!" Wade explained.

Underwood married Mike Fisher in 2010, and they share sons Isaiah and Jacob.

Underwood is currently performing shows throughout the summer, with her next "Carrie Underwood – Live in Concert" show set for June 21 in Canadaigua, New York.

During her performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach on June 9, Underwood powered through inclement weather. A video shared to TikTok shows the singer, 41, walking offstage and down some stairs following her performance when she seemed to lose her balance and fell.

Underwood was wearing high-heeled boots. The apparent slip came after Underwood had just performed in a torrential downpour.

According to a social media user , Underwood had just finished her rendition of "Welcome To The Jungle" by Guns N' Roses when the downpour started.

But the show continued on for loyal fans that didn't flee from the rain, as Underwood still had one more song to perform.

She proceeded to give a performance of her smash single " Before He Cheats ," as the rain enveloped her and the stage.

Underwood shared video of the monumental moment on her social media, writing, "We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!"

Fans commended the musician for continuing to perform in the rain, writing in her comment section that she was "a real performer" and that she'd "never been a quitter."

Underwood also shared a series of photos from the epic show, much of which was executed sans rain. "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!" she wrote on Instagram.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report