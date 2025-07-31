JD Vance sounds off on Sydney Sweeney ad uproar, mocks left's 'Nazi' strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance had some fun at the expense of the left over its wild response to the American Eagle ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance joked during Friday's appearance on the "Ruthless" podcast.

American Eagle has sparked a social media firestorm with the launch of its fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Progressive critics have linked the ad campaign to racism and Nazi-era eugenics.

LIBERAL MEDIA OUTLETS ARGUE SYDNEY SWEENEY ‘GOOD JEANS’ AD PROMOTING ‘WHITENESS,’ ‘EUGENICS’

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though," Vance said, "which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

"Like, I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is we're going to be less crazy," he continued. "The lesson they have apparently taken is we're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful. Great strategy, guys." That's how you're going to win the midterms." Especially young American men."

SYDNEY SWEENEY SLAMS HOLLYWOOD'S 'WOMEN EMPOWERING OTHER WOMEN' MESSAGE AS 'FAKE'

"Their course correction lasted about 30 seconds," joked "Ruthless" co-host Josh Holmes.

"That's right, [it] lasted 30 seconds, somehow has gotten even crazier," Vance responded. "But again, it's just so much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility to basic American life. So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad, and they can't help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us."

