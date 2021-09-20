Amelia Hamlin apologizes to dad Harry for wearing sheer dress

Amelia Hamlin is making some daring fashion choices as her career progresses in the modeling industry.

The 20-year-old runway star donned a head-turning sequin mesh gown that exposed her nipples at a London Fashion Week party.

The dress, which exposed her abs, also featured a thigh-high slit. "Free the nipple I guess," she joked on her Instagram Stories about her fashion choice.

Later in the night on her Stories, Amelia took a screenshot of her family's group text in which she apologized to her dad, actor Harry Hamlin, for the daring look.

LISA RINNA WAS SHOCKED TO LEARN DAUGHTER AMELIA STARTED DATING SCOTT DISICK AS A TEEN

"Sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion," Amelia wrote.

Her mom, reality TV star Lisa Rinna, responded in the group, "I just saw lol, it's fashionnnn."

"For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," and shared the screenshot," Amelia captioned the screenshot.

Amelia is letting work keep her busy after breaking up with Scott Disick in early September. The model and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star dating for just under a year.

AMELIA HAMLIN TAKES DIG AT SCOTT DISICK AMID DM DRAMA

After the split was confirmed, Rinna appeared on "What What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and was very polite about her daughter's ex-boyfriend.

The question from the fan on the late-night show was, "What was the worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?"

Rinna replied, "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rinna Beauty founder also addressed comments she made about Disick on the Bravo TV show. "I wasn't mean," she said. "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."