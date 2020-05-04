Amanda Bynes not pregnant and not in sober living facility: attorney

Amanda Bynes' lawyer is setting the record straight.

In March, Bynes, 33, shared a picture of an ultrasound on Instagram, writing "Baby on board!" in the caption, leading many fans to believe that she was pregnant.

The post has since been deleted.

In a statement to Fox News, Bynes' attorney David Esquibias said that "Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility."

Esquibias also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, adding, "She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."

Earlier this spring, Esquibias told Fox News that Bynes was seeking treatment for her "mental health."

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues," Esquibias told us.

"We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Valentine's Day via Instagram but later deleted that photo as well.

Michael confirmed to In Touch that they had broken up, but just a day after, Bynes took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Michael, captioning the pic, "My love."

