Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: reports

Amanda Bynes is expecting!

The 33-year-old mother-to-be announced that she and her beau Paul Michael are expecting their first child together on Instagram on Tuesday.

The post contained a picture of an ultrasound with her name on it.

"Baby on board!" said the caption.

A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly, saying “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy.”

The news of Bynes' pregnancy comes after a brief split from Michael.

News of their break up broke earlier this month, but just a day after, Bynes shared a photo of herself and Michael's cuddled up.

The caption said, "My love," with a heart emoji.

The split occurred just three weeks after the announcement of their engagement, and rumors started buzzing when Bynes removed all photos of Michael from her Instagram page.

Bynes announced her engagement to Michael on Valentine's Day.

Reps for Bynes did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.