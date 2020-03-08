Amanda Bynes, fiancé split 3 weeks after engagement news

Three weeks after announcing she was engaged, Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael have called it quits.

Michael confirmed the split to In Touch. "We did,” he told the outlet.

"I love her though, she’s my best friend," Michael added.

AMANDA BYNES SAYS SHE’S ‘LOOKING FORWARD’ TO STARTING A CLOTHING LINE, HOPES IT’LL BE OUT IN THE ‘NEAR FUTURE’

According to the outlet, rumors started to buzz that the pair had gone their separate ways after Bynes, 33, deleted all photos of Michael from her Instagram.

On Valentine's Day, Bynes took to the social media platform to announce she was engaged and posted a close-up photo of a diamond ring.

AMANDA BYNES SAYS SHE'S BEEN SOBER FOR 'OVER A YEAR' IN APOLOGY VIDEO FOR INFAMOUS 2013 TWITTER RANT

"Engaged to the love of my life," Bynes captioned the picture, which showed her hand resting on someone else's – presumably her fiancé's – with her dazzling diamond on full display.

AMANDA BYNES SHARES PHOTO WITH 'LOVER' AFTER ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

At the time, a source told People that the former troubled child star "seems happy."

One week after revealing her engagement news, Bynes confirmed rumors that she met Michael in rehab. She also provided an update on how she's doing with her fight for sobriety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now I've remained sober for over a year – same with Paul," Bynes said. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that is Paul."

The "She's The Man" star hasn't publicly commented on the split.