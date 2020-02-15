Amanda Bynes announces she's engaged to the 'love of my life'

Amanda Bynes says she is officially a fiancee!

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to announce she's engaged along with a close-up photo of a diamond ring.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," the "She's The Man" star captioned a photo of her left hand resting on someone else's.

Although Bynes has not shared any details about her fiance's identity, the star's Instagram photo shows her manicured nails resting on the hands of someone who appears to be donning a gold wedding band.

The photo left fans wondering who her mystery lover is.

"Is he already married?" one fan commented.

"Girl show us him," another fan pleaded.

"Congratulations Ms Bynes or should I say...Mrs Bynes?!" a confused follower of the star asked.

Following her announcement, a source told People that the former troubled child star "seems happy."

While Bynes made the big reveal on Friday, a mirror selfie she shared to Instagram one week prior shows her wearing the sparkler.

Bynes is known for making big statements on social media. In December, the 33-year-old showed off a new face tattoo.

The marking is an outline of a black heart on her left cheek.

The tattoo snap marked Bynes' return to social media after reports claimed she had left a sober living facility. She was reportedly in treatment in late 2019 for mental health and was also undergoing routine drug testing at the facility.

Bynes remains under a conservatorship controlled by her mother, Lynn. The agreement was extended last year to August 2020.

In June, the "All That" actress announced she had graduated from the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.