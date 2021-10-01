Alyssa Milano slams Jason Aldean’s political openness after wife catches heat for anti-Biden shirts

A usually vocal Alyssa Milano had no words for country star Jason Aldean after his wife, Brittany Aldean, recently came under fire for sharing photos of herself and their kids sporting anti-Joe Biden shirts.

Milano took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a news headline that read: "Country star Jason Aldean used to keep his politics private. Now his toddlers are on Instagram wearing anti-Biden T-shirts."

"No comment needed," the "Charmed" actress wrote to her 3 million followers despite the fact she has appeared on Capitol Hill to publicly vouch for policy legislation she rightfully believes in as a result of free speech.

She recently voiced her interest in possibly running for Congress in California's 4th District in 2024.

ALYSSA MILANO CONSIDERING RUN FOR CONGRESS IN 2024: 'I’M LOOKING AT CALIFORNIA’S 4TH DISTRICT'

Meanwhile, Aldean defended his wife on Friday when he shared an "unapologetic" response to those who criticized her disapproval of Biden.

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," the country star captioned a photo of himself as a silhouette in the foreground of the American flag. "This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way."

ALYSSA MILANO, ANNE HATHAWAY AMONG HOLLYWOOD STARS CALLING ON WORLD LEADERS TO END THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC 'NOW'

The photo was a shot from his Thursday night showing in Phoenix, Arizona as he continues his "Back in the Saddle Tour." His special guests were Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Over the weekend, Brittany posted a series of photos online. The first showed her posing next to her husband while wearing a shirt that reads "Anti Biden Social Club." Other photos she shared in the post showed her kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read "Hidin’ from Biden."

BRITTANY ALDEAN, HER KIDS SPORT ANTI-JOE BIDEN CLOTHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The clothes are sold at a website called DaddyT45, an obvious reference to former President Trump. The brand boasts several pro-Trump and anti-Biden pieces of clothing as well as an entire line dedicated to those who want to show that they are unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

