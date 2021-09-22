Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now."

"None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."

The letter — signed by a slew of A-listers, including Debra Messing, Eva Longoria, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Ciara and others – calls the coronavirus "a manmade pandemic of apathy."

ALYSSA MILANO CONSIDERING RUN FOR CONGRESS IN 2024: 'I’M LOOKING AT CALIFORNIA’S 4TH DISTRICT'

The letter also states that "only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose" of available vaccines, "leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection."

ALYSSA MILANO DISCUSSES LONG-HAUL CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS IN PSA ABOUT VACCINATIONS

"This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions," the memorandum adds.

Citing the recent surge in cases, the signatories want "global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021 and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer."

ANNE HATHAWAY NO LONGER WANTS TO BE CALLED BY HER FIRST NAME: ‘CALL ME ANYTHING BUT ANNE’

The letter also asks leaders to "invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms."