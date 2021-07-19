Where to find COVID vaccines: How to search for providers and find availability

America is nearing the major milestone of 50% full COVID-19 vaccinations, and finding a shot has never been easier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made vaccines widely available in April with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partnering with nearly two dozen national pharmacies and independent pharmacy networks.

MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL IN PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULD ‘REASSURE’ PUBLIC, EXPERT SAYS

Vaccines are available at CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens, as well as major retail chains including Kroger, Walmart and Albertsons. Individuals can find the most convenient location and available appointments using the federal tool at Vaccines.gov. Getting the jab is free for everyone.

The CDC also notes a number of resources available to help parents and individuals manage how they can get a vaccine, including transport via Uber and Lyft and child care from the YMCA and KinderCare.

EU LIKELY TO DECIDE ON MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE FOR KIDS NEXT WEEK

Some areas are providing vaccines at special locations: New York City has used the Jacob Javits Center to distribute vaccines, and it can be found at some travel centers, including train stations and airports such as San Francisco International Airport and LAX.

In most cases, vaccine sites at travel hubs will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so individuals do not need to return for the second shot.

Veterans and their families can even get the shot at their VA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, vaccines are not widely available at local hospitals or doctors’ offices, so checking the government website is the best way to ensure an appointment.