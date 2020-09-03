Alyssa Milano says she still has heart palpitations, is forgetting words following positive coronavirus test

Alyssa Milano is still suffering from the lingering effects of the coronavirus after testing positive for antibodies.

The “Charmed” star shared a health update with her fans Wednesday on Instagram where she discussed having heart palpitations and forgetfulness months after she first experienced symptoms.

Milano, 47, began by assuring her followers on Instagram that she is “ok."

ALYSSA MILANO HOSPITALIZED, REVEALS SHE'S EXPERIENCING HAIR LOSS FOLLOWING POSITIVE COVID-19 ANTIBODIES TEST

"I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex,” she wrote.

The “Melrose Place" star added: “I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part).”

Milano also shared that the latest CT scan of her lungs and cardiac MRI came back “normal.”

“I get super scared sometimes, though,” she admitted.

ROSE MCGOWAN RIPS ALYSSA MILANO AND DEMS IN TWITTER FEUD: 'GET OFF MY COATTAILS YOU F---ING FRAUD'

The actress explained she’s not scared of getting sick again herself but is fearing for her "loved ones."

"I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified,” Milano said. “Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick."

Last month, the “Insatiable” star revealed in an Instagram post that she tested negative twice for coronavirus and one antibody test in March despite having “basically had every COVID symptom."

ALYSSA MILANO TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODIES: 'I THOUGHT I WAS DYING'

"Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks," she said. "I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible."

Finally, in August, the "Sorry Not Sorry" podcast host received a positive test result for coronavirus antibodies.

She listed her lingering symptoms as “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a tweet that same month, she revealed she was hospitalized after experiencing “real heaviness” in her chest. She also shared a video showing she was experiencing hair loss.

"This virus sucks. Please take it seriously," Milano concluded.