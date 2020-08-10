Alyssa Milano hospitalized, reveals she's experiencing hair loss following positive COVID-19 antibodies test

Alyssa Milano recently revealed she was hospitalized and is experiencing hair loss days after she said she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

On Friday, Milano, 47, posted a selfie while wearing a mask on a hospital bed.

“I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms,” the actress captioned her post. “I am what they call a ‘long hauler.’”

ALYSSA MILANO TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODIES: 'I THOUGHT I WAS DYING'

The “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast host continued: “Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.”

“This virus sucks,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum captioned the post. “Please take it seriously.”

On Sunday, Milano revealed she was experiencing hair loss.

ALYSSA MILANO INCORRECTLY BLAMES '#TRUMPGESTAPO' FOR VIRAL ARREST OF TEEN BY PLAINCLOTHES NYPD OFFICERS

The actress posted a video of her brushing her hair with a clean brush after washing her tresses. After a few brushes, her hair started to come out in heavy volume.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” Milano said. “Please take this seriously.”

The “Charmed” alum recently opened up about her health journey that resulted in a positive coronavirus antibodies test.

'WHO'S THE BOSS' REBOOT STARRING ALYSSA MILANO, TONY DANZA IN DEVELOPMENT BY SONY

Milano posted a screenshot on Wednesday of her data, as well as a photo of herself using a breathing machine while she was sick in April.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick," Milano shared. "Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom."

She said that she was tested for coronavirus twice in March, but both tests came back negative.

Additionally, once she was feeling better, she took a finger-prick test to determine whether she had the antibodies that often occur in those that have fought off the virus, but again received negative results.

ALYSSA MILANO CALLS FOR A NATIONAL CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN AMID SURGE IN CASES, CRITICIZES TRUMP AND DR. FAUCI

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab," she continued. "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19."

Milano later responded to a fan's tweet inquiring about how she got sick. The actress replied, “Traveling between Portland, NY and LA.”

Some people have accused the actress of “lying” about her positive antibodies diagnosis because she tested negative for the virus several times.

ALYSSA MILANO ROASTED ON TWITTER AFTER POSTING CROCHETED FACE MASK: 'MASKS KEEP PEOPLE SAFE AND HEALTHY'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Why would I f--king lie about having a virus?” Milano shot back at one person on Twitter on Friday.

FOX News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.