Alyssa Milano tests positive for coronavirus antibodies: 'I thought I was dying'

Alyssa Milano has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after testing negative for the virus itself.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the results, including a screenshot of the data, as well as a photo of herself using a breathing machine while she was sick in April.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick," Milano shared. "Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom."

The "Charmed" alum said that she was tested for coronavirus twice in March, but both tests came back negative.

Additionally, once she was feeling better, she took a finger-prick test to determine whether she had the antibodies that often occur in those that have fought off the virus, but again received negative results.

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab," she continued. "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19."

Milano stressed that the "testing system is flawed" and said that the "real numbers" remained unknown.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying," the actress wrote. "I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt."

She concluded: "Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)"

According to John Hopkins University, there have been 18.7 million coronavirus cases worldwide with 4.8 million of those being in the United States alone.

More than 700,000 deaths have been reported around the globe, with more than 158,000 of them in the US.