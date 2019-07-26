Alyssa Milano calls out pro-life 'narrative' after DOJ approves executions of 'actual' people

Actress Alyssa Milano once again provoked the ire of conservatives Thursday when she suggested pro-lifers' arguments were invalid after the Trump administration announced that the federal government will resume executions for the first time since 2003.

"Your administration just reinstated the death penalty and scheduled 5 executions of *actual* people," Milano told a Twitter user who criticized her support of Planned Parenthood. "You’ve lost the right to pull your, 'pro-life' narrative-talking-point- b------t with me."

The user had knocked Milano for apparent hypocrisy after the actress praised presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for vowing to take executive action on gun control if Congress failed to act on the issue.

Attorney General William Barr caused an uproar among 2020 Democratic hopefuls when he reinstated the federal government's use of the death penalty for the first time in more than 15 years. Barr specifically ordered the executions of five death-row inmates, including a convicted murderer and white supremacist, a child murderer, a man who raped a 16-year-old girl before dismembering her, a man who sexually molested and killed his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and another man who was convicted of killing five people.

The issue reinvigorated a debate surrounding whether someone could be authentically pro-life while supporting the death penalty. Pro-lifers have repeatedly decried Planned Parenthood's annual abortion rate which often surpasses 300,000 terminations.

Lila Rose, head of the pro-life Live Action, brought up abortion while criticizing Harris' position on the death penalty. Rose, who supports abolishing the death penalty, accused Harris of reluctance to call out gruesome abortion procedures.

Milano's tweet received a wave of backlash on Thursday, with people suggesting the comparison between unborn babies and convicted criminals was ridiculous.

"Let’s all get something straight here," tweeted conservative pundit Allie Beth Stuckey. "It’s not hypocritical to believe murderers should get the death penalty and unborn babies shouldn’t. It is hypocritical to believe murderers shouldn’t get the death penalty but unborn babies should."

"Are you actually comparing the lives of convicted rapists and murderers to those of innocent, unborn children?" actress Mindy Robinson asked Milano. "Is that REALLY the dumb a-- comparison you're making right here?"

Milano has a long history of abortion activism, including lobbying former Vice President Joe Biden to reverse his decades-long position on the Hyde Amendment. She also called for a "sex strike" after Georgia passed so-called "heartbeat legislation" and urged a boycott of the state along with other celebrities.