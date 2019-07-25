Hollywood countering pro-life laws by normalizing abortion onscreen ‘at record levels’

Hollywood is pushing abortion on the big screen to counter pro-life laws passed across the nation.

That's according to a scholar who tracks how abortion is portrayed onscreen.

“You’re definitely seeing more of the matter-of-fact ‘I am pregnant, I don’t want to be, I’m going to have an abortion,’” Gretchen Sisson, a University of California, San Francisco professor who helps run the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH) Abortion Onscreen database, told the NYTimes. “And it’s gone way up in 2019.”

Shows like "Scandal," "Dear White People," "Veep," and "Shrill' have been "unapologetically" depicting abortion, which would've been "unthinkable a decade ago," according to the abortion expert.

The divide couldn't be more obvious in the treatment of those shows compared with the faith-based film "Unplanned," which depicts the real-life story of Planned Parenthood director-turned-pro-life-advocate, Abby Johnson, critics said. "Unplanned was temporarily banned in Canada, blocked on Twitter, and slapped with an R rating.

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, slammed Hollywood for its "abortion agenda."

"The entertainment industry's obsession with abortion is blinding them to the reality that more and more Americans consider themselves pro-life and support limits on abortion," Hawkins told Fox News. "The story that Hollywood tries to tell about simple abortion decisions are in conflict with the reality that people know from their own lives. Abortions harm women, many of whom would have kept the baby if they had known more about their options."

But pro-choice liberals, like Lindy West, the creator of the show Shrill and co-creator of the #ShoutYourAbortion movement, said that unless TV shows put abortion on the big screen, the public will think "it hurts, it's scary, and it's traumatic, and it's evil."

"We especially don’t see anyone have an abortion and be happy about it and say that it made their life better," West told Jezebel. "And I think that the more we normalize abortion, especially right now, the better."

West added that "a lot of people are gonna die" because of the states passing sweeping pro-life laws and it's her job to counter that.