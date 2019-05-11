Alyssa Milano calls for 'sex strike' in response to Georgia's anti-abortion law, gets brutally mocked

Taking a cue from the literature of ancient Greece, actress and political activist Alyssa Milano called for a "sex strike" Friday in response to the "heartbeat" bill that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed into law.

The new law outlaws abortions in the state at six weeks into the pregnancy. Georgia is one of several states in recent weeks that have passed legislation forbidding doctors from ending pregnancies when a heartbeat can be detected, which is roughly at six weeks.

Critics of such legislation have argued that many women don't discover that they're pregnant in six weeks.

ALYSSA MILANO OPENS UP ABOUT HER FRIENDSHIP WITH JOE BIDEN AMID BACKLASH FOR DEFENDING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

The entertainment industry in particular is wrestling over the Georgia law because many films and TV shows are made in the state due to its widely popular tax incentives. And while some in Hollywood are calling on a boycott of Georgia, Milano is calling for a boycott of sex.

"Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy," Milano tweeted. "JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on."

The idea is far from new. In ancient Greece, the playwright Aristophanes wrote "Lysistrata," in which the title character persuades other women to deny their husbands of sex until they end a war. More recently, director Spike Lee's 2015 film, "Chi-Raq," transferred the same idea to modern-day Chicago and gang violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milano was able to garner support from other feminists on Twitter, many using "#Lysistrata2019."

But others mocked Milano's efforts and pointed out that such abstinence would likely be endorsed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Here are some samples from both sides: