Alyssa Milano helped convince Biden to change stance on Hyde Amendment: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden flipped his stance on the Hyde Amendment — which bans the use of federal funds to pay for abortions — after his campaign spoke with actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, according to a report.

Biden, who's seeking the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination, suddenly reversed his position Thursday on the long-standing congressional ban after two days of intense criticism from rivals and women's rights groups.

JOE BIDEN REVERSES STANCE ON HYDE AMENDMENT, ANNOUNCES OPPOSITION AMID 2020 OUTCRY

On Wednesday, the night before Biden, 76, went public with his newfound belief, Milano spoke with Biden's campaign to discuss his position, The Atlantic reported.

The "Charmed" star reportedly told Biden's campaign manager, Greg Schultz, that Biden needed to change his stance on the Hyde Amendment

Milano, 46, discussed in May her relationship with the former vice president, sharing insight into how tight their friendship had become.

“I’ve known Joe for a while. I've had numerous conversations with him recently — about the allegations that came out. As much as a vice president of the United States of America can be your friend, I feel like Vice President Biden is a friend," she said, adding that Biden called her last year to wish her a happy birthday.

Milano has been criticized for defending Biden, particularly after he'd been accused of inappropriate touching, but claimed it was a "cultural difference" and noted he was brought up in a household where affection was often displayed.

Recently becoming a prominent political activist, Milano most recently made headlines when she called for a "sex strike" in response to Georgia's governor signing the so-called "heartbeat bill" into law, outlawing abortions in the state at six weeks of pregnancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.