Allison Janney says a ‘germaphobe’ co-star asked that she put Neosporin on her lips before a kissing scene

Allison Janney’s co-star apparently struggled to kiss the Oscar-winning actress.

The "Mom" star, who appeared on Thursday’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live," revealed a mystery scene partner once asked her to apply Neosporin on her lips before they filmed a kissing scene.

The antibiotic ointment is used to reduce the risk of infections from minor skin injuries.

"Even before COVID, I had a scene partner who I had to kiss with, and he was such a germaphobe, he would put Neosporin on his lips and ask me to put it on mine, too, before he would kiss me," the 61-year-old recalled.

Janney, who wouldn’t reveal her co-star’s identity, admitted she didn’t know whether Neosporin would actually prevent germs from spreading or not.

"I took it very personally though," she said. "Where does he think I put my mouth? It kind of unnerved me, but, you know, people are germaphobes."

Janney clarified the co-star in question was not Howie Mandel. The "America’s Got Talent" judge has spoken publicly about having obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), as well as mysophobia, a pathological fear of germs and contamination, Page Six reported.

"You might think so, but no, it was not Howie Mandel," said Janney. "I will not say who it was."

Janney did reveal that the cast and crew of "Mom" are tested regularly for coronavirus to continue filming the CBS sitcom.

"I get tested almost seven to eight times a week dependent upon whether or not I’m going to be doing kissing scenes," she said.