Anna Faris is engaged, says her 'Mom' co-star Allison Janney

Allison Janney confirmed rumors that her “Mom” co-star Anna Faris is engaged to cinematographer ﻿﻿﻿Michael Barrett.

Janney dropped the bombshell news while speaking with Us Weekly at the “Troop Zero” premiere in Los Angeles Monday after months of speculation that began when Faris was spotted with a shiny new ring.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” Janney revealed. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

Janney explained that her co-star chose not to shine a big light on her engagement in favor of simply letting those close to her figure it out on their own.

“I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day,” she told the outlet. “I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’ … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun.”

A rep for Faris did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Faris first sparked engagement rumors in November when she was seen with a large diamond ring on her left hand. According to People, the actress, 43, first met Barrett, 49, while filming the movie “Overboard.” They reportedly started dating in 2017, shortly after her split from “Avengers” star Chris Pratt.

Faris was previously married to actor Pratt -- with whom she has a 7-year-old son -- from 2009 to 2017. The pair's divorce was finalized in October 2018. Before that, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004-2008. Pratt quickly moved on, getting into a relationship with his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

News of the engagement comes after Faris spoke about the idea of getting remarried on the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast in April.

“I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship," Faris said at the time. "But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system. I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”