Gisele Bündchen shares rare glimpse of new baby boy during intimate birthday celebration

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 45th birthday with the ones she loves the most.

The supermodel offered a glimpse of life lately on social media, and included photos of her rarely seen baby boy.

Bündchen gave birth to her third child earlier this year, and her first baby with jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

"Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes," the former Victoria's Secret stunner captioned a carousel of images.

"I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family."

The Brazilian-born beauty and her twin sister, Patricia, showed off matching birthday cakes in one image, and a handful of desserts from a gorgeous tablescape.

Bündchen carried her five-month-old in a baby carrier while hiking with her family, and positioned a white heart over her son's face for a photo with her father, Valdir.

"Today is also my mom’s birthday," she added online. "We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us. I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone."

Gisele's mother, Vania Maria Nonnenmacher Bündchen, died from complications due to cancer in January 2024. She was 75. Gisele is one of six children, including twin Patricia, and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

Following her death, Gisele wrote about the grief surrounding the loss of her mother.

"It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us," Bündchen wrote in the caption . "You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace."

"I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me," she added. "You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams."

News of Bündchen's third pregnancy broke in October 2024. She shares the new baby with her boyfriend, Valente, who she began dating in June 2023, around seven months after her divorce from Brady was finalized.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People magazine in a statement.

After confirming their romance, rumors swirled online that Bundchen and Valente had an affair. The model spoke with The New York Times in March 2024, saying: "That is a lie."

Bündchen and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts in October 2022.

The former couple was married for 13 years and share son Benjamin Rein, and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady also shares son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.