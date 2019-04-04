Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi meet with ‘Queer Eye’ cast

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got a visit from the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” on Thursday to talk about the Equality Act.

Four members of the "Fab Five" — Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk — were on Capitol Hill on Thursday where they met Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi and other Congress members. Karamo Brown, who is the “culture expert” in the popular Netflix series, was not at the meeting.

“@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want Rep. Ocasio-Cortez & me to fill in next. #Fab5,” Pelosi posted on her social media pages.

AOC shared, "Thank you all for visiting me!"

Van Ness also posted a group photo saying he’s “never been more proud.” He posted a separate video showing him, wearing a pink sweater and pleated flowy skirt, and Ocasio-Cortez, donning a pink suit, enthusiastically “talking policy.”

“I’m SCREAMING! Are you screaming?!” Berk wrote in his post, while France wrote in a selfie of him and the two congresswomen, “THE FUTURE IS FEMALE.”

“Both of us previously waiters. Today, one of us is championing for The Violence Against Women Act, ending the privatization of prisons, enacting gun-control policies and abolishing U.S Immigration and Customs enforcement, while the other regularly contemplates what kind of cheese to end the day with. Guess who’s who!” Porowski captioned his Instagram post with Ocasio-Cortez.

The castmembers were in Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to support the Equality Act, a bill that would protect LGBTQ individuals against discrimination. The bill, which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, was reintroduced in Congress in March.

"Depending on the state in this country you can be fired for all sorts of things, you have discrimination at jobs, you have discrimination in school," Van Ness said during a Wednesday panel at the Library of Congress.

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez invited Berk, the show's interior design expert, to give her congressional office a makeover.

“Hey @AOC! I’m in DC all week girl! Put me to work! ‘Have time... will work for democracy!’” Berk tweeted at the freshman congresswoman.

“Swing by our office!” she tweeted. “We’ve barely had time to hang anything up, three of my staffers are expecting babies, and we’ve got a bach pad/warehouse type situation out here. SOS!”