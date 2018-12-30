Cardi B lashes out about harassment, pressures of fame in expletive-laden rant

Cardi B didn't mince words after cameras caught fans and paparazzi berating her and her publicist at an airport in Australia this week.

In video that surfaced online, a woman approaches Cardi, 26, for a photo at the airport. Cardi, wearing a blanket over her head and clearly not wanting to be photographed, declines — and the woman yells out, "No wonder your husband left you," referring to Cardi's beau Offset (who, for the record, has been on an expensive public apology tour to try winning her back).

At that point, Cardi's publicist and best friend, Patientce Foster, screams at the woman, telling her, "B—h, I'll smack the s–t out of you. Don't ever come out your mouth about her motherf–king husband. Watch your mouth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warning: Explicit language

Cardi defended Patientce in a since-deleted Instagram video (via In Touch), telling her followers, "That’s my b—h, that's my homegirl, and matter [of] fact, I am mad at Patientce. Wanna know why I'm mad at Patientce? Cause she should've spit in that f–king lady's face. That's why. So don't f—king tell me about my b—h, that's my b—h. And she's been doing a great f–king job and I thank her every single f–king day. Thank you."

CARDI B EXPLAINS TO KIMMEL WHY SHE DOESN'T TALK POLITICS

In a series of videos following, Cardi said she understands why celebrities become suicidal now that she's famous, though she didn't comprehend it before.

Warning: Explicit language

"I remember when I was a regular-schmegular girl and I used to see the celebrities go into heavy drugs, heavy depressions, committing suicide, wanting to die," she said. "And I used to think to myself like, 'Why do you want to die? I don't get it. You got money, you got fame. B—h, I'm broke, I want to die.' "

"But now I get it though," she said. "I get it 'cause people will drive motherf—kers crazy. Y'all will really drive people crazy. Y'all judge people, y'all make rumors about f—king people, y'all expect — y'all feel like you can say anything to people and when people react y'all got something to say, so it's doomed if you do, doomed if you don't. And I'ma let y'all motherf—kers know, I'm gonna express myself. I'm not gonna keep this s—t bottled up inside."

CARDI B GIVES EXPLICIT EXPLANATION OF WHY SHE WAS SPOTTED WITH EX OFFSET

"Y'all ain't gonna motherf—king turn me crazy. B—h, I'm already crazy," she concluded. "Imagine another layer of crazy? Nuh uh. And y'all ain't gonna put me on motherf—king drugs either."