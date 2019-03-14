Alex Trebek reportedly returns to 'Jeopardy!' hosting duties following pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Alex Trebek is reportedly back at work hosting “Jeopardy!” following his shocking announcement that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to People, the 78-year-old star returned to set for his first day back and scheduled taping since announcing the sad news to fans by way of a video on YouTube. News of his reported return to work aren’t surprising given that he promised fans that, in addition to his goal of beating the cancer, he doesn’t want to stop doing his job.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek’s pledge to keep hosting “Jeopardy!” comes as welcome news to fans, who have grown used to seeing him helm the popular trivia show for the past 35 years. He joked about that fact while announcing the news of his cancer diagnosis.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years!" he said. "So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."

That’s not to say that he’s given no thought to how the show would continue without him. He previously joked that actress Betty White, 97, should be the person to replace him.