©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Alex Trebek suggests who should replace him on 'Jeopardy!'

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
While “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has no plans to retire, he does have some ideas about who could replace him in the future.

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he said at the 92nd Street Y, joking, “So I nominated Betty White.”

We’re told Trebek did offer some serious contenders like CNN’s Laura Coates, LA Kings announcer Alex Faust and TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz.

Trebek also revealed, “I always wanted to be governor general of Canada ... It’s mostly PR You travel the country, you make people feel good about themselves.”

This story originally appeared on the New York Post.