Published

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting investigation one year later

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Alec Baldwin shown on the "Rust" movie set in this crime scene photo. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

FINAL REVIEW - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting: Where the investigation stands one year later. Continue reading here…

SWIFT DEBUT - Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift’s released her new album, "Midnights," on Friday. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WORD OF ADVICE - Geena Davis says she once used Dustin Hoffman's advice to avoid Jack Nicholson's sexual advances. Continue reading here…

JURY SELECTION - Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex assault trial selected. Continue reading here…

PAGEANT PRESELECTION? - Miss USA organizers suspended as allegations new winner was 'preselected,' pageant rigged continue to surface. Continue reading here…

‘TOO MUCH AT STAKE’ - Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win. Continue reading here…

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana fights back against Queen Elizabeth II amid royal crisis. (Netflix)

ROYAL RELEASE - Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana fights back against Queen Elizabeth II amid royal crisis. Continue reading here…

WHO'S YOUR DADDY? - Dwayne Johnson told 'Black Adam' costar to call him 'daddy', cast reveals their ideal superpowers. Continue reading here…

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the Warner Brothers panel promoting his upcoming film "Black Adam" at 2022 Comic-Con International in San Diego. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

‘SAVED MY LIFE’ - Matthew Perry opens up about his battle with addiction: 'Being on 'Friends' probably saved my life.' Continue reading here…

PARENTING - Reba McEntire shares how she was able to raise her son not to be a 'spoiled brat.' Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

