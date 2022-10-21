Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting investigation one year later

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

FINAL REVIEW - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting: Where the investigation stands one year later. Continue reading here…

SWIFT DEBUT - Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release. Continue reading here…

WORD OF ADVICE - Geena Davis says she once used Dustin Hoffman's advice to avoid Jack Nicholson's sexual advances. Continue reading here…

JURY SELECTION - Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex assault trial selected. Continue reading here…

PAGEANT PRESELECTION? - Miss USA organizers suspended as allegations new winner was 'preselected,' pageant rigged continue to surface. Continue reading here…

‘TOO MUCH AT STAKE’ - Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win. Continue reading here…

ROYAL RELEASE - Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana fights back against Queen Elizabeth II amid royal crisis. Continue reading here…

WHO'S YOUR DADDY? - Dwayne Johnson told 'Black Adam' costar to call him 'daddy', cast reveals their ideal superpowers. Continue reading here…

‘SAVED MY LIFE’ - Matthew Perry opens up about his battle with addiction: 'Being on 'Friends' probably saved my life.' Continue reading here…

PARENTING - Reba McEntire shares how she was able to raise her son not to be a 'spoiled brat.' Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter