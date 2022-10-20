Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana fights back against Queen Elizabeth II amid royal crisis

Netflix’s "The Crown" has released an explosive new trailer for its fifth season.

Queen Elizabeth – portrayed by "Harry Potter" star Imelda Staunton – is seen standing in the middle of a royal crisis.

The trailer opens with what appears to be Windsor Castle engulfed in flames, following a worried Staunton surrounded by a charred and burnt building.

Season five explores the royal family facing a tumultuous time during the 1990s, including the fire that swept through Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Prince Charles – played by Dominic West – is involved in several royal scandals, making famous headlines during that period.

West pressures his mother for permission to divorce Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, presenting a challenging crisis for the monarchy.

As rumors circulate, the royal family is intensely scrutinized by the media.

"The Royal Family is in genuine crisis… Have royal scandals damaged the country’s reputation?" the media tabloids highlighted in "The Crown" trailer.

As Queen Elizabeth, played by Staunton, approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she deals with new obstacles on the horizon.

A newspaper is displayed with photos of Diana and a headline that reads "Princess ‘will not go quietly,’" while a royal family member suggested to Queen Elizabeth II that "The House of Windsor should be binding the nation together."

A bold Diana is seen preparing for a groundbreaking interview and refusing to go "silent" on how the royal family has mistreated her.

"I’ll battle till the end," Debicki remarked.

Following Diana’s statement, Prince Charles is filmed in the next trailer scene, sharing a kiss with Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Olivia Williams.

Toward the end of the bombshell trailer, Diana is seen slamming her foot on the car brakes, as scenes continue to showcase the royal family crashing and burning in chaotic situations throughout the video.

Netflix’s "The Crown" season five will stream globally on Nov. 9.