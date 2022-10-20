Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment
Published

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana fights back against Queen Elizabeth II amid royal crisis

Queen Elizabeth II is portrayed by Imelda Staunton, while Princess Diana by Elizabeth Debicki

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Queen Consort Camilla is ‘upset’ for King Charles as Prince Harry’s memoir looms over royal family: author Video

Queen Consort Camilla is ‘upset’ for King Charles as Prince Harry’s memoir looms over royal family: author

Royal biographer Angela Levin, author of 'Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort,' spoke to Fox News Digital about Prince Harry's alleged strained relationship with his stepmother following his departure from royal life.

Netflix’s "The Crown" has released an explosive new trailer for its fifth season. 

Queen Elizabeth – portrayed by "Harry Potter" star Imelda Staunton – is seen standing in the middle of a royal crisis. 

The trailer opens with what appears to be Windsor Castle engulfed in flames, following a worried Staunton surrounded by a charred and burnt building.

Season five explores the royal family facing a tumultuous time during the 1990s, including the fire that swept through Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Prince Charles – played by Dominic West – is involved in several royal scandals, making famous headlines during that period.

NETFLIX’S ‘THE CROWN’ SEASON 5 TEASES PHOTOS OF QUEEN ELIZABETH, PRINCESS DIANA AND ROYAL FAMILY

West pressures his mother for permission to divorce Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, presenting a challenging crisis for the monarchy. 

Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana in "The Crown" this season.

Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana in "The Crown" this season. (Netflix)

As rumors circulate, the royal family is intensely scrutinized by the media.

JUDI DENCH DEFENDS ROYAL FAMILY, ACCUSES NETFLIX’S ‘THE CROWN’ OF ‘CRUDE SENSATIONALISM’

"The Royal Family is in genuine crisis… Have royal scandals damaged the country’s reputation?" the media tabloids highlighted in "The Crown" trailer. 

Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

Dominic West will play Prince Charles. (Netflix)

As Queen Elizabeth, played by Staunton, approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she deals with new obstacles on the horizon. 

A newspaper is displayed with photos of Diana and a headline that reads "Princess ‘will not go quietly,’" while a royal family member suggested to Queen Elizabeth II that "The House of Windsor should be binding the nation together."

A bold Diana is seen preparing for a groundbreaking interview and refusing to go "silent" on how the royal family has mistreated her. 

Queen Elizabeth – portrayed by "Harry Potter" star Imelda Staunton – is seen standing in the middle of a royal crisis in the beginning of Netflix's "The Crown" season five trailer.

Queen Elizabeth – portrayed by "Harry Potter" star Imelda Staunton – is seen standing in the middle of a royal crisis in the beginning of Netflix's "The Crown" season five trailer. (Netflix)

"I’ll battle till the end," Debicki remarked. 

In "The Crown" season 5, another picture features Prince Charles and his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles sharing a laugh and cozying up outdoors. 

In "The Crown" season 5, another picture features Prince Charles and his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles sharing a laugh and cozying up outdoors.  (Netflix)

Following Diana’s statement, Prince Charles is filmed in the next trailer scene, sharing a kiss with Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Olivia Williams. 

Toward the end of the bombshell trailer, Diana is seen slamming her foot on the car brakes, as scenes continue to showcase the royal family crashing and burning in chaotic situations throughout the video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Netflix’s "The Crown" season five will stream globally on Nov. 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending