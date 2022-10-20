Dwayne Johnson told 'Black Adam' costar to call him 'daddy', cast reveals their ideal superpowers

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his "Black Adam" colleagues gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated movie.

"You can expect an anti-hero you’ve never seen on the big screen before… there’s never been one as powerful and as violent as "Black Adam" -- especially when you add in the fact that Dwayne Johnson’s playing it, it’s really special," producer Hiram Garcia exclusively told Fox News Digital during the red carpet world premiere for the movie.

Johnson, the star of the newest DC superhero film, was joined on the red carpet by his costars including Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge.

The star-studded cast revealed what it was like working with Dwayne Johnson, or "DJ" himself, as they refer to him.

"DJ’s awesome, incredible, quite a leader. Really, really collaborative…and supportive," Hodge, who plays Hawkman in the film, exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"He gave all the actors and the storyline a real space to shine."

Comedian Mohammed Amer portrayed Karim in "Black Adam" and described his character as a "big bear" in the action-packed movie.

"He's big, fuzzy, cuddly, sweet. But if you mess with his family, he'll take you out," Amer responded while having his mother accompany him on the "Black Adam" red carpet.

Amer got candid about working with costars Johnson and Brosnan while adding that "The Rock" asked him to address him by a certain name.

"I was so confused…DJ…people call you Rock…people call you Dwayne…what do I call you? He goes ‘Daddy,’" Amer jokingly told Fox News Digital.

"Papa? I’ll get adopted by "The Rock" any day, for sure."



The comedian also dished on how he and Brosnan – who plays Dr. Fate in the film –"sneak away as much as possible" to play golf in their downtime.

Israeli actress Odelya Halevi portrays Shiruta in movie and got candid about working with Johnson.

"He’s amazing…the most grounded…family man…incredible person, just so inviting and cool," Halevi expressed.

"The Rock" told Fox News Digital about his training regimen for "Black Adam," while also emphasizing the positive influence he believes the diverse cast will have on children.

Johnson also joked around on the red carpet, laughingly telling Fox News Digital he ate "donuts and cake and a bunch of s--- I shouldn't be eating" when asked how he trained for the film.

When Fox News Digital asked the cast and crew what superpowers they would like to have in real life, they were quick to respond with dynamic answers.

"As a nerd, I’m ready to go for this right away…it’s telekinesis. I can move things with my mind, I can fly, I can create force fields," producer Garcia said enthusiastically.

"I would say teleportation, it’s pretty easy…go anywhere, anytime…come back, fix things," Amer remarked.

Halevi noted her superpowers would be to "make peace," and be a "superpower, peacemaker person."

"Black Adam" will be released in theaters on Oct. 21.