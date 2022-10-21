Geena Davis says she once used Dustin Hoffman's advice to avoid Jack Nicholson's sexual advances

Geena Davis this week detailed the time she politely turned down Jack Nicholson’s sexual advances when she was a young model and actress by taking advice given to her by Dustin Hoffman.

Davis, 66, starred with Hoffman, 85, in 1982’s "Tootsie" – her first movie role – during which he advised her not to sleep with her co-stars. He told her what to say if she was ever propositioned by a leading man.

"'Say, well, you’re very attractive. I would love to, but it would ruin the sexual tension between us,’" Davis told the New Yorker magazine of Hoffman's advise in an interview published on Thursday.

"And I saved that advice away," she continued. "After ‘Tootsie,’ my modeling agent took me and a couple of other actor-slash-models to Hollywood to meet casting directors." Davis had been living in New York while working as a model.

She said her agent knew Nicholson, 85, and the "Shining" actor decided to have dinner with the models every night while they were there.

"Then one day there was a note under the door that said, ‘Please call Jack Nicholson at this number.’ I was, like, 'I can’t believe it!'"

The actress, who was in her 20s at the time, said she called the "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" actor back, who is 19 years her senior. "So I said, ‘Hello, Mr. Nicholson. This is Geena the model. You called me?’ He said, ‘Hey, Geena. When is it gonna happen?’"

She said the proposition took her by surprise. "I was, like, Oh, no — why didn’t I realize this is what it was going to be about? But it immediately came into my head what to say: ‘Uh, Jack, I would love to. You’re very attractive. But I have a feeling we’re going to work together at some point in the future, and I would hate to have ruined the sexual tension between us.’"

She said he responded, "‘Oh, man, where’d you get that?’ So it worked."

The anecdote was one of many she has detailed in her forthcoming memoir "Dying of Politeness."