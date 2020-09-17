Alec Baldwin says his wife 'would divorce' him if he ran for political office

In addition to his acting career, Alec Baldwin is known for his political voice.

The 62-year-old actor is never one to shy away from both praising and condemning politicians and their lawmaking. In particular, he's a vocal critic of Trump, who he's won an Emmy for impersonating on "Saturday Night Live."

During a recent chat with Rob Lowe on the former "Parks and Recreation" star's podcast, "Literally!," Baldwin opened up about his political aspirations, as well as what's kept him from running for office.

ALEC BALDWIN, WIFE HILARIA WELCOME 5TH CHILD TOGETHER

The star said he found politicians to have sought "public office as a means of completing themselves" after a lifetime of climbing a "merit-based" ladder through schooling and beyond.

"None of them are losing sleep over anything other than their political power and their fundraising," he said.

The "30 Rock" alum then admitted that he had some interest in running for office -- specifically the governor of New York, as the commute to Washington DC would be tough for a family man -- but his wife wasn't so keen on the idea.

ALEC AND HILARIA BALDWIN REVEAL FIFTH CHILD'S NAME, SHARE MEANING BEHIND IT

"My wife said she would divorce me if I ran for office," he admitted.

Lowe, 56, has said that he also considered stepping into politics, but a shift in the arena turned him off.

"The people that I was always drawn to -- the consensus builders and the people who could reach across the aisle, the stories of Tip O'Neill and [Ronald] Reagan battling and cursing each other and then going and having a whiskey and cutting a deal in the cloakrooms -- that just doesn't exist anymore," he said.

Furthermore, Lowe admitted that watching his pal and fellow actor Arnold Schwarzenegger dive into politics "bummed [him] out."

A handful of Hollywood stars have dipped their toes into political waters such as Cynthia Nixon who ran for governor of New York and Clint Eastwood, who was elected to the office of mayor in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notably, rapper Kanye West is currently campaigning for president of the United States against Trump and Joe Biden.