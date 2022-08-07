Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home.

"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," Baldwin told his two million followers on Saturday night. He starred alongside Heche, 53, in the '96 legal thriller "The Juror," and they reconnected in 2004 for the Broadway play, "Twentieth Century."

But fans were not interested in Baldwin's plight and rushed to remind the actor that Heche, 53, was "reckless" while driving her Mini Cooper furiously through the residential Mar Vista neighborhood in videos obtained by surveillance cameras, before the vehicle finally crashed into a home.

"She is an amazingly talented woman," he said in the video posted on Instagram, which amassed more than 11,000 likes overnight.

ANNE HECHE ‘DRANK VODKA’ WITH ‘WINE CHASERS’ IN PODCAST POSTED BEFORE ‘HORRIFIC’ LOS ANGELES CRASH

"I love you Anne. I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is ok. I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I’m sending you all my love," he added. "Everyone, join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thanks."

One Instagram user wrote, "She put lives in danger," while another simply wrote, "Thank god there wasn't any children playing in that garden."

"What about the people that she almost killed??" Instagram user @lisadoo50 wrote. "Is she more important?"

"Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage? She is lucky she didn't kill anyone," @channiempearson wrote.

"Well, let's hope she recovers and is able to build a new life IN recovery," @vilew added.

ANNE HECHE’S 'HORRIFIC' CAR CRASH: EYEWITNESS SHARES TERRIFYING DETAILS FROM FIERY INCIDENT

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their "fingers crossed" that the pair would even be able to make it through the recording together.

"We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle [of] Re:Find!" she said before admitting she once "did a terrible commercial" for the brand.

Duffy added that a doctor told the duo "that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine."

"And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers," Heche said, while seemingly slurring the name of the podcast.

ANNE HECHE CRASHES INTO A HOME IGNITING A FIRE; ACTRESS TAKEN AWAY IN AMBULANCE WITH SEVERE BURNS

She also admitted in the podcast: "Today’s been a very unique day. "I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck, and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are… some days are those no good very bad days. And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that."

Heche and the tenant of the home she crashed into miraculously survived the near-fatal collision, which happened minutes after Heche careened into a garage door in an apartment complex down the street.

Witnesses in the residential community told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she reversed her vehicle out of the parking lot and fled the scene.

Minutes later, the "Donnie Brasco" star crashed her car into a house and ignited a fire which engulfed the home.

She sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, before abruptly sitting up as authorities rushed her to an ambulance in video footage from the scene of the incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement saying the vehicle had a single occupant when it rammed into a two-story home built in 1952.

An eyewitness of Heche’s incident in Los Angeles shared details of the crash with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein, detailed the crash as "horrific" and said he could "hardly breathe" when trying to assist Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

"The smoke was just getting way too intense, we could hardly breathe," Bernstein said. "The smoke was making it difficult to see."

Bernstein said that he and his wife witnessed a car going down their street at a "high rate of speed" before his wife heard Heche’s car crash into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein noted that his neighbor, Dave, asked Heche if she was alright, and she responded that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, asked the neighbors if anyone was in the house and alerted the first responders that a woman was inside.

The tenant of the house exited her home from a side room and said she was "shocked" by what had happened. "Get out of my house," the tenant told the group of people outside her home before she realized a car had struck her home.

The crash "scared the entire neighborhood," Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. "Something we will remember for a longtime." Borets noted that his neighborhood is "not the kind neighborhood that knows everyone next door."

Fox News Janelle Ash contributed to this report.