Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their "fingers crossed" that the pair would even be able to make it through the recording together.

"We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle [of] Re:Find!" she said before admitting she once "did a terrible commercial" for the brand.

Duffy added that a doctor told the duo "that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine."

"And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers," Heche said, while seemingly slurring the name of the podcast, which has since been deleted from the platform.

Heche, 53, and the tenant of the home miraculously survived the near-fatal collision, which happened minutes after Heche careened into a garage door in an apartment complex down the street.

Witnesses in the residential area told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she reversed her vehicle out of the parking lot and fled the scene.

Minutes later, the "Donnie Brasco" star crashed her car into a house and ignited a fire which engulfed the home.

She sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, before abruptly sitting up as authorities rushed her to an ambulance in video footage from the scene of the incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement saying the vehicle had a single occupant when it rammed into a two-story home built in 1952.

"Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescued one female adult found within the vehicle who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition," the statement said.

A rep for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

An eyewitness of Heche’s incident in Los Angeles shared details of the crash with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein, detailed the crash as "horrific" and said he could "hardly breathe" when trying to assist Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

"The smoke was just getting way too intense, we could hardly breathe," Bernstein said. "The smoke was making it difficult to see."

Bernstein said that he and his wife witnessed a car going down their street at a "high rate of speed" before his wife heard Heche’s car crash into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein noted that his neighbor, Dave, asked Heche if she was alright, and she responded that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, asked the neighbors if anyone was in the house and alerted the first responders that a woman was inside.

The tenant of the house exited her home from a side room and said she was "shocked" by what had happened. "Get out of my house," the tenant told the group of people outside her home before she realized a car had struck her home.

The crash "scared the entire neighborhood," Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. "Something we will remember for a longtime." Borets noted that his neighborhood is "not the kind neighborhood that knows everyone next door."

Fox News Janelle Ash contributed to this report.