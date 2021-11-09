Alec Baldwin promotes new podcast episode after fatal 'Rust' movie shooting

Alec Baldwin is back to work promoting a new episode of his podcast, "Here's The Thing," on social media almost three weeks after the fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded.

The 63-year-old actor/producer posted about the release of the episode Tuesday on his Instagram account. He revealed it was recorded back in July.

"This week, we are releasing an episode of 'Here's The Thing' that was recorded this July with @marlafrazee, an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator," Baldwin wrote.

"She is also the true talent behind ‘Boss Baby,’ the business-suit-wearing, hard-charging infant who changed my life. In this episode, Marla tackles serious topics such as babies, birthday cake, boxer shorts, boys, and roller coasters. Listen now at the link in my bio."

"Here's The Thing"s last episode was posted on October 11, ten days before the shooting. Baldwin launched the podcast in 2011. "The podcast will give Baldwin an opportunity to pursue his passions and interests through conversations with a variety of newsmakers, artists, actors, writers, and public figures who spark his fancy," according to a press release at the time.

The podcast's producers, iHeartRadio and WNYC, didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

On Oct. 21, Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins while rehearsing a scene on the New Mexico set of the Western movie. Baldwin shot a live round despite the actor being told it was a "cold gun."

Souza said three people were handling the gun for the scene in a statement to police obtained by Fox News. Armorer Hanna Gutierrez Reed reportedly handled prop guns left on a cart outside the structure they were shooting in due to coronavirus restrictions. Assistant director Dave Halls handed one of those guns to Baldwin.

Per Santa Fe court docs, Halls announced that it was a " cold gun " before giving it to Baldwin, lingo meaning that the firearm was unloaded. Souza and the camera operator Reid Russell noted that cameras were not rolling at the time as they were still setting up the shots.

Souza was not sure if the gun was checked again when everyone returned from lunch. However, he stated that firearms are supposed to be checked by the armorer followed by the assistant director before handing them to the actor.

Souza said he was not sure if people were checked for live ammunition on their person, but stated that live ammunition should not have been anywhere near the scene.

A week after the shooting, Baldwin told reporters in Vermont he is fully cooperating with police. No charges or arrests have been made yet.