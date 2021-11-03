Alec Baldwin shooting: Timeline of fatal 'Rust' movie accident

Two weeks ago, on Oct. 21, producer-actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of their movie "Rust."

The 63-year-old was rehearsing a scene on the New Mexico set when he pulled the trigger hitting the two individuals. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the incident.

Here's a moment-by-moment breakdown of what happened based on search warrants, affidavits, and 911 calls.

Thursday, Oct. 21

The crew and cast are filming the Western period drama at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

6:30 a.m

A typical morning starts with breakfast but that day, the set was running behind schedule. Several of the camera crew walked off the job after days of arguing with the production company over lodging accommodations and working hours. The Los Angeles Times previously reported that Hutchins was involved in the disputes and did her best to resolve them before camera operators ultimately had enough and collected their personal equipment the morning of the shooting.

According to Souza, who said in an affidavit to police, by mid-day Baldwin and other cast/crew members were rehearsing a scene inside the old church on the property.

Around Noon

The crew and cast break for lunch and then return to the set. Souza said in the warrant that the cast and crew prepared the scene before lunch and then had their meal away from the shooting location around 12:30 p.m.

Around 1:50 p.m.

A press release from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time, and the call indicated that an individual had been shot.

Souza told deputies he was watching the scene through monitors when he heard "what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop." He saw Hutchins stumble backward and clutch her stomach. Souza was standing next to her. She "was assisted to the ground" by other crew members and camera operator Reid Russell recalls Hutchins saying she could not feel her legs.

According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, obtained by Fox News, the Baldwin and crew were setting up a shot that required Baldwin to cross-draw a revolver and point the weapon at the camera. However, thanks to a shadow that was coming into the church structure from light outside, the camera had to be adjusted to a different angle.

Baldwin was working with the director and the cinematographer demonstrating how he was going to draw his revolver from its holster and where his arm would be for the new shot. While demonstrating, the firearm went off.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hutchins' last words were: "That was no good. That was no good at all."

Baldwin, meanwhile, was reportedly shocked after the gun went off and continued to repeat the phrase "What the f--- just happened?"

The 911 call was made by the film's script supervisor. She told the dispatcher, "Two people have been accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun. We need help immediately," per the 911 call obtained by Fox News. "A director and a camerawoman have been shot."

According to a media release, Hutchins, 42, was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died.

Souza, 48, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was later released.

Later that day

Souza said three people were handling the gun for the scene. Armorer Hanna Gutierrez Reed reportedly handled prop guns left on a cart outside the structure they were shooting in due to coronavirus restrictions. Assistant director Dave Halls handed one of those guns to Baldwin. According to a Santa Fe court, Halls announced that it was a " cold gun " before giving it to the actor, lingo meaning that the firearm was unloaded. As a result, Baldwin and the two people who were wounded believed the firearm was safe to use in the staging of the scene. Both the director and Russell noted that cameras were not rolling at the time as they were still setting up the shots.

Souza was not sure if the gun was checked again when everyone returned from lunch. However, he stated that firearms are supposed to be checked by the armorer followed by the assistant director before handing them to the actor. Souza said he was not sure if people were checked for live ammunition on their person, but stated that live ammunition should not have been anywhere near the scene.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.