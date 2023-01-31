Alec Baldwin first seen after 'Rust' involuntary manslaughter charges formally filed

Alec Baldwin was spotted for the first time after being formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin, 64, kept his head down as he pounded the pavement through New York City streets and into a private membership club just hours after the New Mexico District Attorney's Office announced criminal charges for his involvement in the "Rust" shooting that led to Halyna Hutchins death.

"Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "In New Mexico, no one is above the law, and justice will be served."

ALEC BALDWIN FORMALLY CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film , and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet from a weapon Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21, 2021. The actor has since denied he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin wore a navy blue puffer on top of a black sweater and carried his iPhone by his side while heading into Zero Bond with his head down toward the ground.

His wife Hilaria came along for the night out at the trendy social club in Manhattan. The couple, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in June, welcomed their seventh child together in September. He has daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.

Earlier in the afternoon, Baldwin was criminally charged for his involvement in the fatal "Rust" shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls were also charged. The preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer claimed the district attorney "completely misunderstood" the facts of the case in a statement to Fox News Digital:

"The filed probable cause statement reveals that the district attorney has completely misunderstood the facts and has reached the wrong conclusions. Hannah pleaded to provide more firearms training. She was denied and brushed aside. Hannah asked to be able to perform her armorer duties more for safety reasons. She was told by production to focus on props. Hannah asked Halls if they could use a plastic gun for the rehearsal scene, and he said no, wanting a 'real gun.'

"Hannah asked to be called back into the church if Baldwin was going to use the gun at all, and Halls failed to do that. Yet the district attorney has given Halls a 6-month probation misdemeanor and charged Hannah and Baldwin with felony offenses carrying at least 5 years in prison."