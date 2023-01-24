Alec Baldwin gets support from Hilaria in new photos as she wears 'boundaries' top amid his criminal charges

Hilaria Baldwin is on team Alec Baldwin, and she's not afraid to show it.

The 39-year-old yoga enthusiast stepped out wearing a bright pink hooded sweatshirt with "boundaries are hot!" embroidered across the back while picking up an iced coffee in New York City Tuesday.

Her latest sweatshirt marks another day of graphic print threads from the Bostonian who appears to be using her clothes to support her husband after authorities announced criminal charges will be filed against Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" film set.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies determined last week there was "sufficient evidence" to charge Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter more than one year after the cinematographer's death.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film , and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet from a weapon Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21, 2021. The actor has since denied he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

Hilaria fueled up on coffee and stayed warm wearing her fluorescent hooded sweatshirt before heading into her apartment in Manhattan.

Earlier in the week, Hilaria was spotted in a bright green sweater with "empathy" emblazoned across the front.

On the day the charges were announced, the mother of seven stepped out wearing a brown hoodie with "human" written in gold lettering.

If Baldwin is convicted of involuntary manslaughter, he could face up to 18 months in jail. However, if he is convicted of that charge plus a firearm enhancement, he could serve a mandatory sentence of five years, according to the DA's statement.

Baldwin's attorney called the charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins ’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who served as the armorer on the film, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, LLC, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the movie is "on track to be completed with Mr. Baldwin in the lead role and Joel Souza as director," despite the recent charges announced.

Spadone also confirmed that the project will include "on-set safety supervisors and union crew members, and will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition."