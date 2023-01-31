Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

Mickey Rourke slams Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘It’s bulls---'

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be formally charged with involuntary manslaughter by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Mickey Rourke defends Alec Baldwin after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘It’s bullsh--’ Video

Mickey Rourke defends Alec Baldwin after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘It’s bullsh--’

Actor Mickey Rourke slammed the involuntary manslaughter charges against fellow actor Alec Baldwin in a new video. (Video credit: Coleman-Rayner)

Mickey Rourke is continuing to stand by fellow actor Alec Baldwin after it was announced he'd be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal "Rust" shooting.

"It is bulls--- that an actor who is working on the set is handed a gun by somebody else whose job it is to make sure the gun is not loaded," Rourke expressed in a video. 

"And Alec, if he doesn't have experience in guns or whatever… usually they dry fire the gun six times in front of you. If it is me, I will take it and do it 12 more times. It's like, he is not to blame."

MICKEY ROURKE DECLARES 'NO WAY IN HELL' ALEC BALDWIN SHOULD BE CHARGED IN FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING

Rourke’s comments come on the heels of Baldwin facing criminal charges in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. 

Mickey Rourke is standing by Alec Baldwin after it was announced he'd be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal "Rust" shooting.

Mickey Rourke is standing by Alec Baldwin after it was announced he'd be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal "Rust" shooting. (Getty Images)

The 42-year-old was killed by a live round from a gun that Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene for the Western movie "Rust."

Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round from a gun that Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene for the Western movie "Rust."

Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round from a gun that Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene for the Western movie "Rust." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong  |  Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

The Oscar nominee continued to defend Baldwin and suggested "The Departed" actor was put in the middle of a terrible situation.

"I feel so bad for the girl that died and her family, but don't put the blame on Alec Baldwin. It is not his fault at all."

The 70-year-old actor made the comments after leaving a Hollywood dance studio last week. 

Rourke was dressed in an unzipped black hoodie that displayed his tattooed chest while wearing neon yellow and black workout pants. He sported white sneakers and a black headband.

Mickey Rourke’s comments come on the heels of Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mickey Rourke’s comments come on the heels of Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Coleman-Rayner)

Rourke became acquainted with the 64-year-old actor after he starred alongside Baldwin's ex-wife Kim Basinger in the 1986 thriller "9 ½ Weeks." Rourke has also been featured on Baldwin’s podcast. 

Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke on the set of "Nine 1/2 Weeks."

Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke on the set of "Nine 1/2 Weeks." (Getty Images)

Rourke was insistent that Baldwin was not responsible for Hutchins' death, even though he was holding the gun.

"The f---ing gun should have been tested and there is no way a live bullet should have gotten in that gun… So, you put the blame on Alec Baldwin. Why? That is bulls---."

Mickey Rourke was dressed in an unzipped black hoodie that displayed his tattooed chest while wearing neon yellow and black workout pants. He sported white sneakers and a black headband.

Mickey Rourke was dressed in an unzipped black hoodie that displayed his tattooed chest while wearing neon yellow and black workout pants. He sported white sneakers and a black headband. (Coleman-Rayner)

ALEC BALDWIN SPOTTED FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING

This isn't the first time Rourke has come to Baldwin's defense. On Jan. 19, he took to his Instagram to post a photo of Baldwin and declared "no way in hell" he should be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"I usually never put my 2 cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set," the Academy Award nominee began the lengthy caption of his post.

"It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever," he continued.

"The actor then has an option of dry firing the gun him or himself to double check. No way in hell should Alec Baldwin be blamed for this unfortunate tragedy. Why ‘the powers to be’ charging Baldwin with this responsibility is terribly wrong. I am sure Alec is already suffering enough over what happened. But to lay a blame on him is terribly terribly wrong," Rourke said in part.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are set to be formally charged Jan. 31 with involuntary manslaughter by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are set to be formally charged Jan. 31 with involuntary manslaughter by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. (Getty Images)

The former professional boxer concluded his post by writing, "With my deepest condolences to Halyna Hutchins, to her family and her friends."

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are set to be formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is incumbent on anybody that holds a gun to make sure that it is either not loaded or to know what it is loaded with," she previously said to The Associated Press.

"And certainly then to not point it at someone and pull the trigger. That’s where his actor liability, we think, comes in."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending