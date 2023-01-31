Mickey Rourke slams Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘It’s bulls---'

Mickey Rourke is continuing to stand by fellow actor Alec Baldwin after it was announced he'd be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal "Rust" shooting.

"It is bulls--- that an actor who is working on the set is handed a gun by somebody else whose job it is to make sure the gun is not loaded," Rourke expressed in a video.

"And Alec, if he doesn't have experience in guns or whatever… usually they dry fire the gun six times in front of you. If it is me, I will take it and do it 12 more times. It's like, he is not to blame."

Rourke’s comments come on the heels of Baldwin facing criminal charges in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old was killed by a live round from a gun that Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene for the Western movie "Rust."

The Oscar nominee continued to defend Baldwin and suggested "The Departed" actor was put in the middle of a terrible situation.

"I feel so bad for the girl that died and her family, but don't put the blame on Alec Baldwin. It is not his fault at all."

The 70-year-old actor made the comments after leaving a Hollywood dance studio last week.

Rourke was dressed in an unzipped black hoodie that displayed his tattooed chest while wearing neon yellow and black workout pants. He sported white sneakers and a black headband.

Rourke became acquainted with the 64-year-old actor after he starred alongside Baldwin's ex-wife Kim Basinger in the 1986 thriller "9 ½ Weeks." Rourke has also been featured on Baldwin’s podcast.

Rourke was insistent that Baldwin was not responsible for Hutchins' death, even though he was holding the gun.

"The f---ing gun should have been tested and there is no way a live bullet should have gotten in that gun… So, you put the blame on Alec Baldwin. Why? That is bulls---."

This isn't the first time Rourke has come to Baldwin's defense. On Jan. 19, he took to his Instagram to post a photo of Baldwin and declared "no way in hell" he should be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"I usually never put my 2 cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set," the Academy Award nominee began the lengthy caption of his post.

"It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever," he continued.

"The actor then has an option of dry firing the gun him or himself to double check. No way in hell should Alec Baldwin be blamed for this unfortunate tragedy. Why ‘the powers to be’ charging Baldwin with this responsibility is terribly wrong. I am sure Alec is already suffering enough over what happened. But to lay a blame on him is terribly terribly wrong," Rourke said in part.

The former professional boxer concluded his post by writing, "With my deepest condolences to Halyna Hutchins, to her family and her friends."

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are set to be formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

"It is incumbent on anybody that holds a gun to make sure that it is either not loaded or to know what it is loaded with," she previously said to The Associated Press.

"And certainly then to not point it at someone and pull the trigger. That’s where his actor liability, we think, comes in."