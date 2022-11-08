Alanis Morissette explains Rock and Roll Hall of Fame no-show, claims environment 'reduces women'

Alanis Morissette explained why she chose not to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 5.

The 48-year-old rock musician took to her Instagram story Monday to shut down "mis-informed rumblings" about her absence. Morissette was set to perform "You're So Vain" alongside Olivia Rodrigo. The performance was selected to honor hall of fame honoree Carly Simon.

Morissette and Rodrigo even rehearsed the performance for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 4 before the singer exited the show, according to Variety.

"There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend," Morissette wrote. "Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles – and all the amazing people and artists who were there."

The "Jagged Little Pill" singer opened up about the issues she has "tolerated" throughout her decades long career in the music industry.

"I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career," she continued.

She added, "I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It's hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us."

Morissette began her music career in the 1990s. She went on to release 10 studio albums. While creating music, the "You Oughta Know" singer also cultivated an acting career.

She is known for appearances in "The Devil Wears Prada," "City of Angels" and "Dogma."

Morissette went on to explain that she would not "spend time" in an "environment" that "reduces women" at this point in her career.

"Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women," Morissette explained. "I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on."

Morissette and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

