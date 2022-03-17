Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation moves forward with Dolly Parton's nomination despite icon's opposition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation is carrying on with Dolly Parton 's nomination to be inducted despite the icon declaring she was removing herself from the ballot because she "hasn't earned the right."

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital on Thursday, a spokesperson for the prestigious hall's foundation confirmed that Parton's nomination was included along with the nominations for 16 other artists.

"All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the statement began. "In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world."

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music," it continued. "It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

The spokesperson said the "9 to 5" singer's nomination was sent out "earlier this month" to the 1,200 general ballot voters.

The majority of those voters are also artists. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation went on to praise the 76-year-old for her legacy in music.

"We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the foundation said.

The statement comes just days after the country music star announced that although she’s appreciative of her nomination for the Class of 2022 induction, she decided to remove herself from the ballot.

"Dolly here!" the singer began her statement on Instagram. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy," she shared. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one."

"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment," the singer concluded in her statement. "Rock on!"

The "Jolene" artist, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, was announced as one of this year’s nominees in February.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon were also nominated for the first time. Eminem earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

