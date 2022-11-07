Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Lionel Richie calls girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 40 years his junior: 'My heart' during Rock & Roll induction

Richie and Parigi have been dating since 2014

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 7 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior.

The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.

The 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony also recognized Eminem, Dolly Parton, and Duran Duran, among others.

Richie, 73, was introduced by friend and fellow musician, Lenny Kravitz and was joined on stage by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl while performing some of his most notable hits.

Lionel Richie posed on the red carpet with Lisa Parigi.

Lionel Richie posed on the red carpet with Lisa Parigi. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

SINGER LIONEL RICHIE ATTRIBUTES FAMILY, GOD TO HIS GENERATIONAL STAYING POWER

During his speech, Richie extended his gratitude to those closest to him. "I’m on the stage tonight. But the most important thing is I want to thank all of my friends, my family, Miles, Sofie, Nicole. The grandkids. Lisa, my heart," the singer said per Rolling Stone. 

"I want to thank them for actually sitting through my magical mystery tour. And I want to let everyone know that I am probably not coming home for quite a while. I’m in love with this business. I love what I do. Thank you so much for this amazing moment," he concluded.

Richie has three children, actress Nicole Richie, 41, from his previous marriage to Brenda Harvey as well as Sofia and Miles Richie whom he shares with ex-wife Diane Alexander.

Lionel Richie was married to Brenda Harvey for 18 years. In 1988, Harvey was arrested for assaulting both Richie and Diane Alexander, who Richie would later marry in 1995.

Lionel Richie was married to Brenda Harvey for 18 years. In 1988, Harvey was arrested for assaulting both Richie and Diane Alexander, who Richie would later marry in 1995. (Kevin Winter/ACMA/2012Kevin Winter/ACMA2012)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richie was previously married to Harvey for 18 years, divorcing in 1993 after Harvey allegedly found Richie with another woman. She was arrested for hitting her husband and another young woman, per a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times in 1988. That other woman, Diane Alexander, later wed Richie in 1995. They divorced in 2003.

Lionel Richie posed for a photo alongside his girlfriend Lisa Parigi and daughter Sofia Richie and her fiancé Elliot Graine at the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame.

Lionel Richie posed for a photo alongside his girlfriend Lisa Parigi and daughter Sofia Richie and her fiancé Elliot Graine at the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending