Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with 7 new counts of sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with 7 additional sexual assault counts stemming from alleged incidents that date back to 1996 and involve six women.

The ongoing case against the currently-incarcerated Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, adds three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

As recently as Aug. 31, the 67-year-old was hit with 20 more sexual assault counts for incidents that relate back to 2004 and involve an additional 13 women.

Meanwhile, Jeremy is currently being held in jail on previous charges centered on sex crimes in which he allegedly raped three women and sexually assaulted another.

He was charged in June on those counts and pleaded not guilty.

The new charges – which Jeremy pleaded not guilty to on Wednesday – span a 17-year period and the victims range in age from 17 to 38, according to the complaint.

In October 1996, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Jeremy during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley and in October 2000, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Jeremy at a party in a nightclub.

“Sometime between 2002 and 2003, Jeremy also is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at a strip club in City of Industry,” the release reads, adding that a 17-year-old girl was also allegedly raped by Jeremy at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Two years later, a woman went to Jeremy’s home where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

In January 2013, Jeremy is also accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented.

With the latest entry of charges, Jeremy now faces a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, involving 23 victims that span from 1996 to 2020.

Furthermore, Jeremy skated on a potential 14 more cases that were declined on Wednesday as they were deemed to have been outside the current statute of limitations.

He is set to return to court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.