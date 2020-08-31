Expand / Collapse search
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with 20 new counts of sexual assault

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

By Julius Young | Fox News
Ron Jeremy, a well-known adult film star, was charged with 20 more sexual assault counts stemming from incidents that relate back to 2004 and involve 13 women.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is currently being held in jail on previous charges centered on sex crimes in which he allegedly raped three women and sexually assaulted another.

He was charged in June on those counts and pleaded not guilty.

Ron Jeremy was hit with 20 new counts of sexual assault. He faces a maximum of more than 250 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Ron Jeremy was hit with 20 new counts of sexual assault. He faces a maximum of more than 250 years in state prison if convicted as charged. (Reuters)

Now, the 67-year-old is facing another complaint that includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

The latest entry of charges span a period of 16 years and, according to prosecutors, the victims' ages ranged from 15 to 54.

Additionally, prosecutors allege the most recent occurrence happened on Jan. 1, 2020, when Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman outside of a business in Hollywood, Calif.

Six other offenses are said to have happened inside a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy often frequented while another allegedly took place in the parking lot of the establishment.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy talks with his attorney Stuart Goldfarb during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jeremy pleaded not guilty to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. (David McNew/Pool Photo via AP)

Adult film star Ron Jeremy talks with his attorney Stuart Goldfarb during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jeremy pleaded not guilty to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. (David McNew/Pool Photo via AP)

An arraignment for the new charges is scheduled for Monday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted on all of the charges, Jeremy faces a maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

