Details about Adele’s split from Simon Konecki revealed: ‘It just didn’t work out’

More information about Adele’s split from her husband of seven years has been revealed after the announcement was made last week.

The 30-year-old pop singer and her estranged husband Simon Konecki reportedly broke up several months ago because their romantic love “was no longer there,” sources have told Us Weekly.

One source reportedly told the outlet: “They broke up about eight or nine months ago.”

Another source explained the breakup was caused by how their relationship had changed over time.

“Their relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers,” the source said. “They realized the romantic love was no longer there. They’re disappointed, but it just didn’t work out.”

In the midst of the split, the singer is reportedly focusing on her son with Konecki, 6-year-old Angelo.

"Adele's son is everything to her," a source reportedly told People. "Her whole life revolves around him."

The couple’s split was announced last Friday.

The pop singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the emailed statement said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The British songstress announced her marriage to her longtime partner, Konecki, during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, in 2017 and thanked him during the 2017 Grammys, calling him her “husband” at the awards ceremony.

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” Adele said at the time. "Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."

Adele and Konecki had been together since 2011 and they had their son in 2012.

