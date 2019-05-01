Adele posts meme of herself following split from husband

Adele took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a meme of herself that focused on “feelings” amid her split from longtime love, Simon Konecki.

The songstress’ post included two side-by-side photos of herself – one that showed her with a distraught expression on her face and another in which she appeared more upbeat and confident, with a finger pointing towards the camera.

There was no Instagram caption, however, the text above the split photo read: “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are.”

DETAILS ABOUT ADELE’S SPLIT FROM SIMON KONECKI REVEALED: ‘IT JUST DIDN’T WORK OUT’

The post from Adele came after her representatives last month said that she and her husband were no longer together.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

"As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Adele announced her marriage to Konecki during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, in 2017 and thanked him during the 2017 Grammys, calling him her “husband” at the awards ceremony.

The couple had been together since 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.

Fox News Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.