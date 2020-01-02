Adam Sandler's 'Uncut Gems' ranks 7th for most F-words in film history

Adam Sandler's latest film, "Uncut Gems," does not hold back.

The film is already racking up accolades and awards, but the latest title it's earned is a unique one.

According to a movie review site for parents called Screen It!, the F-word can be heard 408 times throughout "Uncut Gems," earning seventh place for the most uses of the word in film history.

Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" has the most F-words in a scripted film with 569, but the documentary "Swearnet: The Movie" earns first place with 935 uses of the word.

In the film, Sandler plays a New York City jeweler-turned-gambler, constantly looking for his next big win.

Sandler said he was "scared" to tackle the role during a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I read it and I loved the movie, but I was scared to do it and then I asked [my wife] Jackie to read it," said Sandler, 53. "We do this together. We discuss what I'm going to do. She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff."

"She read it and she's like, 'You have to do it,' and right when she says I have to do it, I'm right in there. I jump in," he added.

"Uncut Gems" is currently playing in theaters and also stars Idina Menzel and Julia Fox.