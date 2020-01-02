Marvel to introduce its first transgender character: report

Marvel is set to welcome its first-ever transgender character, according to a new report.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was giving a talk at the New York Film Academy when he fielded a question about whether or not its films would feature more LGBTQ representation and, more specifically, trans characters, according to Yahoo!.

"Absolutely yes," Feige replied, according to the outlet.

The boss further claimed that the trans character would appear in a Marvel film "very soon, in a movie we're shooting right now."

Although Feige reportedly did not provide any additional details, the outlet claimed "The Eternals" is the "only movie known to be in production at the current time."

According to IMDB, the movie is set to be released on November 6.

The news comes months after Marvel released "The Endgame" in 2019, featuring Marvel's first openly gay character, played by Joe Russo.

At the time of the announcement, Russo told Deadline he felt the unprecedented move was an important step for the franchise.

“It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that," Russo told Deadline. "It is a perfect time, because one of the things that is compelling about the Marvel Universe moving forward is its focus on diversity."