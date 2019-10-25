Martin Scorsese clarifies Marvel comments: 'They're a new art form'

Film director Martin Scorsese is clarifying his comments comparing Marvel movies to theme parks, saying they're "not cinema."

Scorsese's comments sparked outrage among fans and prompted Hollywood A-listers such as Francis Ford Coppolla and Robert Downey Jr. to speak out, some backing his claims while others slammed them.

Despite some backlash, Scorsese is standing by what he originally said.

"Well, look, the point is, in terms of this film, Netflix, theaters -- what I'm talking about, really, are films that are made," Scorsese told Entertainment Tonight. "Let's say a family wants to go to an amusement park -- that's a good thing, you know. And at themes and parks, [there are] these cinematic expressions. They're a new art form. It's something different from films that are shown normally in theaters, that's all."

Evidently, Scorsese's main concern was Marvel films' domination over theaters and other movies not receiving the attention and theater space that they deserve.

"For them, my concern is losing the screens to massive theme park films, which I say again, they're [their] own new art form," Scorsese explained. "Cinema now is changing. We have so many venues, there are so many ways to make films. So enjoyable. Fine, go and it's an event, and it's great to go to an event like an amusement park, but don't crowd out Greta Gerwig and don't crowd out Paul Thomas Anderson and Noah Baumbach and those people, just don't, in terms of theaters."

Directors Coppolla and Ken Loach agreed with Scorsese; Coppolla called the films "despicable" and Loach branded them a "market exercise."

On the other hand, James Gunn said on Instagram that "even some geniuses" can't appreciate Marvel films.

Samuel L. Jackson said in an interview with Variety, "I mean, that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff, either."

Scorsese's latest film, "The Irishman," made its Los Angeles debut on Thursday and will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning Nov. 27.

The film details the true story of the disappearance of crime boss Jimmy Hoffa. "The Irishman" stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.