Adam Sandler reveals why he insisted on one thing for 'Uncut Gems'

Adam Sandler had one specific request when filming his latest movie, “Uncut Gems.”

The crime drama, which is set for release on Friday, sees Sandler take on a role outside of his usual comedic schtick.

Playing Howard Ratner, Sandler portrays a New York City Diamond District jeweler who has an addiction to gambling. Sandler’s character is married to Dinah — portrayed by Idina Menzel — and is also in a relationship with girlfriend, Julia — played by Julia Fox.

ADAM SANDLER TO RETURN TO CHILDHOOD HOME FOR '60 MINUTES'

Hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the film in Hollywood on Wednesday, Fox spoke to ET and revealed the one problem Sandler initially had with the film’s script.

"My character's name was originally supposed to be Sadie," Fox said. "But that's his daughter's name, so he actually had it switched for that to make it easier on the girls."

ADAM SANDLER REMEMBERS GETTING FIRED FROM 'SNL' WITH CHRIS FARLEY

Sandler later confirmed Fox’s story.

"That's my daughter's name!" Sandler said. "And I said, 'You can't have my daughter's name in this movie.'"

Sandler is the father to Sadie, 13 and Sunny, 11. He then went on to speak about his family and how he doesn’t want his children to watch the film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My wife [Jackie] can handle it all. My wife encouraged me to do the movie," Sandler noted. "[As for] my kids, I said I don't want them to see this until maybe 60 or 70."

"[There's] some dirty stuff, yes. I was filthy in this movie," Sandler pointed out. "And yes, it doesn't look great, but it's a good movie."